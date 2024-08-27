The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 282 other Substack authors!

QUESTION #1: Why do Democrats continue to insist that election fraud does not exist — and that such “baseless claims” have been “debunked” — when prominent Democrats insisted (in 2017 and 2018 and 2019 and 2020) that election fraud does exist and it’s a very big problem?

Did they all forget that we live in the age of video playback?

Thank you Kamala Harris! Thank you Amy Klobuchar! Thank you Ron Wyden! Thank you Mark Warner! Thank you Stacey Abrams!

Thank you all for telling the truth — even though you’ve completely flipped your previous position because the voting machines are now on your side.