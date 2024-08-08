The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 275 other Substack authors!

Georgia’s Election Board just voted to refer a case about 2020 election fraud to the Attorney General!

That case was called SEB2023-025 — and it included the problem of 17,852 votes counted with no ballot images and 20,713 tabulator “ghost” votes and 3,930 votes counted twice by my new favorite phrase, “intentional human intervention.”