Georgia Election Board Says: State AG Must Investigate Fraud In 30 Days!
Suddenly, Democrat election lawyer Marc Elias is concerned and that tells you everything you need to know
Georgia’s Election Board just voted to refer a case about 2020 election fraud to the Attorney General!
That case was called SEB2023-025 — and it included the problem of 17,852 votes counted with no ballot images and 20,713 tabulator “ghost” votes and 3,930 votes counted twice by my new favorite phrase, “intentional human intervention.”
