A new lawsuit was just filed against Fulton County Board of Elections (and its Elections Director Nadine Williams) by sitting member Julie Adams.

Adams has been “unable to get election records necessary to perform their duties in accordance with Georgia law.”

The entire 112-page lawsuit can be found here.

In case you need more background on how corrupt Georgia’s election officials happen to be, here’s my recent article (click image below).

Former Trump Spokesperson Liz Harrington summarized the situation this way: “A Fulton County Board of Elections member had to sue her own Board because they will not give the Board members, the people in charge of certifying their elections, any documentation for what they are actually certifying! They claim all authority was delegated to the Fulton County Elections Director based on “bylaws” that do not exist. When certifying elections, they have refused to give Board members things like voter lists and ballot recap sheets so they can check if the numbers even match!”

Needless to say, it’s more proof that corrupt Georgia officials are planning to steal the 2024 election.

Why else would Fulton County election officials not be allowed to view Fulton County election records?

You already know what this lawsuit means: the state of Georgia will cheat (again) to deliver its electoral votes to the Biden regime.

The 2024 election will be a repeat of the 2020 election.

And that’s why America is heading for chaos in November.

