Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for red-pilled patriots around the world.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off forever

It’s 2026 — and state elections in Georgia are still rigged.

The Peach State’s politicians are always rotten for some reason, and nothing has really changed since Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (supposedly a Republican) has refused to allow Georgia’s State Election Board into the Reporting Room where statewide results will be tabulated and published for the upcoming primaries on May 19th.

That’s not just weird — that’s illegal.

Obviously, no elected official in America can simply hide in a counting room to “oversee” election results all by himself.

According to Georgia election watchdog Garland Favorito, the “Reporting Room” is off-limits not only to the public, but even to Georgia’s election officials who are appointed to oversee elections. As Favorito has explained: “The secret aggregation of election results is a clear violation of state election transparency law.”

Actually, the entire plan for the upcoming election is illegal — according to Favorito. “Statewide votes are verified, aggregated, and reported from a secret bunker and the secrecy has to stop. This is a federal election and we are requesting immediate DOJ intervention to protect the voting rights of all Georgians.”

Things are so bad that several election candidates immediately filed lawsuits seeking emergency action to force Brad Raffensperger to comply with Georgia’s own transparency laws.

Since when do candidates for office have to petition the courts to force the Secretary of State to perform his duties legally?