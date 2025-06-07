Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AlahnaPundit's avatar
AlahnaPundit
2d

Thanks for re-publishing Henry's speech. Truly timeless; as relevant today, as in 1775.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Christian's avatar
David Christian
2d

We are fighting against an enemy far greater than they, and far more invisibly entrenched in our daily life and culture. We need intelligence and courage once more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emerald Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture