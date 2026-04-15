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Here’s the 13th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

The United States’ counter-blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is not a strategy. It is a symptom of a presidency trapped in an escalation spiral with no clear exit.

At its core, the move is meant to squeeze Iran economically. But in reality, the true targets are far broader: China and Europe, both of which are deeply reliant on global energy flows disrupted by this policy.

The problem? This gambit reveals a president boxed into an impossible corner.

Before the counter-blockade, the administration faced two bad choices: abandon the war and risk handing Iran a symbolic victory — or escalate further with a direct invasion that could spiral into a catastrophic quagmire, even a nuclear confrontation. The blockade, then, is not a solution.

It is a third, equally flawed option.

Worse still, it is unlikely to achieve any of its stated goals. Iran only needs to survive to claim victory — and it can. China, meanwhile, is far less vulnerable than Washington assumes. The broader global system is already adjusting in ways that disadvantage the United States.