Has The COVID Nightmare Ended Yet?
Most vax-injured people are still hiding from the truth about their own government.
There’s been a few recent developments about the COVID shots — and about the science of vaccines in general.
And none of it has been good news.
First: a recent Italian study has found that people who received at least one dose of the COVID “vaccines” are 34% more likely to develop colorectal cancer than the unvaccinated.
They’re also 54% more likely to develop breast cancer.
And they’re 62% more likely to develop bladder cancer