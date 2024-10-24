It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

While the vast majority of voters believe that Donald Trump will be the next President in 11 days, our corporate media outlets have started to repeat the same troubling message that they used in 2020 and 2022: “prepare to wait for election results that could take many days.”

Here’s the message being sent on MSDNC by Michigan’s Democrat AG Dana Nessel.

This behavior was last seen in 2020 — and we all know what happened next.

Why is it always the same battleground states that can’t count their ballots on time?

Why is it always the same places that use electronic voting machines?

How would Democrat election officials already know that they could not quickly count votes in an election that hasn’t been conducted yet?

It doesn’t take days to get election results.

It takes days to cheat.

Here’s Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger telling you that “overseas ballots” will delay election results for several days and could “make the difference.”

Remember: President Trump has called out Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Kemp as bad actors — but the GOP keeps telling you that everything’s fine.

The question is: are you dumb enough to believe them?

Meanwhile, voters are already reporting problems with the machines in several counties in Tennessee. Voters have reported that touchscreens have been “jumping” to a different candidate.

Yes, the steal is happening again.

You already know that America's elections are rigged because anyone who tries to audit the software code is arrested.

Anyone who tries to inspect the machines is attacked.

Anyone who tries to count ballots by hand is sued.

Anyone who tries to talk about it is banned.