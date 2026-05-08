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Robert Kennedy Jr. and his team are no longer running HHS inside the Trump Administration.

Who’s in charge now? According to renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse — it’s a national security agency called: DARPA.

Remember: DARPA is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and that’s just the research and technology wing of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

You can see these connections more clearly with news this week about: Dr. Vincent Munster.

According to journalist Paul Thacker, Dr. Munster was detained during a routine airport security screening after he returned from Africa this year. Inside of Munster’s luggage, authorities apparently found “undeclared human pathogen samples” inside a special case.

These samples included the deadly monkeypox virus — according to various sources.

It’s a crime to bring such dangerous pathogens into the United States. According to Dr. Kruse, it’s a serious violation of the Patriot Act as well.