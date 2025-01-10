The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The city of Los Angeles is engulfed in fire and wreathed in smoke today — but America’s corporate press is silent on the cause of these 55 fires.

Sure, you hear a lot about the high winds and the dry brush and the climate change.

That’s not the cause. How did so many huge fires pop up simultaneously across the Los Angeles basin?

For example: how did the Kenneth Fire start?

Could it possibly have been the man on a bicycle with a torch can who just got caught on video in Woodland Hills today?