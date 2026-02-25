Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Welcome to the 13th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

Who knew that something as seemingly innocuous as the President’s Religious Liberty Commission (RLC)—created last May “to safeguard and promote America’s founding principle of religious freedom”—could turn controversial.

But last week it did.

Carrie Prejean Boller, former Miss USA and convert to Roman Catholicism, was booted off the Commission by the Chairman, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. During the Commission’s fifth public hearing, Patrick claimed that Boller “hijack[ed]” the hearing “for [her] own personal and political agenda.” Those cheering her ouster say it was in large measure because Boller defended Candace Owens’ reportedly antisemitic remarks.

Boller’s supporters, on the other hand, see her as standing up to undue Israeli influence in the US. She also offended some by bringing up the “genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza. That’s perhaps hyperbole, but just last month the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that some 70,000 had been killed there, only one-third of whom were Hamas fighters.

However, the crux of this dispute is really a different issue, which is presented clearly in this clip starting at 1:11.