Bruce Miller
1d

Treason doth never prosper,

What's the reason?

For if treason doth prosper

None dare call it treason.

Let's dare. All the swine shipping jobs to China, shilling for the CCP, and standing in the way of restoring America are traitors. Let's also treat traitors accordingly.

Aaron Jones
19h

America has A LOT to turn around. Many operate upon the premise that local and federal environmental & labor laws are "reasonable" even though many are rarely ever revised or stricken.

Union labor, especially in the north makes light & heavy manufacturing difficult because presumptive labor costs weigh heavy on any startup. Don't want to knock any trade-members but, unless Americans get protectionist and accept the trade-offs that come with it, ANY base manufacturing here will be hard to build and harder to sustain.

Homeowners and NIMBY's especially are going to have to accept (AND embrace) fields of prosperity within sight of where they live & shop.

America's infrastructure has to be restored to support all this including not just better roads but nuclear power plants and clean coal. It's about cultural survival build out as well as smart for our national defense.

Great Britain, well, Britain, is about to shutter their last blast furnace. They will be defenseless being unable to smelt any kind of ore or scrap steel. They barely have the electrical output capacity to keep their sole blast furnace operating now.

