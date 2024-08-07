The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 274 other Substack authors!

There's no reason to pay any attention to polling data in America these days because the Democrats use a ballot counting operation that can overturn any election.

You don’t believe me? You think I’m prone to hyperbole? Notice the gap between election day victories and polling data in every swing state election since 2020.

Don’t you remember the “red wave” in 2022 that was going to sweep the GOP to victory in the House and Senate?

You have to understand: polls don’t matter when your elections are ballot-harvesting operations.

Haven’t you figured that out yet?