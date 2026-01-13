Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Welcome to the 9th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

I first met Simin when I was invited to preach a retreat at an Anglican church in North London. Simin, a name derived from the Persian word for silver, was a celebrity chef who had won 42 cooking competitions on Iranian television. She and her husband, Farhat, invited me to their home after the retreat.

“How did you convert from Islam to Christianity?” I asked them.

Simin’s testimony was sensational. After her Muslim husband abandoned her and married his second wife because she could not conceive, Simin began to wonder whether Allah was truly merciful. Frustrated by what she had come to see as Islamist misogyny, Simin embarked on a search for the “true God.” She went to India in search of God. Prostrating herself at the feet of a local guru, she begged him to guide her in finding the true God.

She was shocked when the guru told her: “The god you are seeking is not here. His name is Jesus Christ. You will find peace only when you surrender your life to him.”

A portrait of Henry Martyn (1781-1812).