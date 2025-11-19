My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 20% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Editor’s Note: This article is written by Dr. Jules Gomes (BA, BD, MTh, PhD). Currently a Vatican-accredited journalist based in Rome, he is the author of five books and several academic articles. Gomes lectured at Catholic and Protestant seminaries and universities, and was also a canon theologian and artistic director at Liverpool Cathedral. He has a doctorate in biblical studies from the University of Cambridge.

Nearly two decades ago, my understanding of immigration to the West was completely upended by my debates with Hindu and Muslim students in England.

At the time I worked as Coordinating Chaplain to the University of Greenwich and Trinity College of Music in London. My team of five chaplains had set up a chaplaincy stall. We were hoping to get the attention of some of the 22,000 students, but we were facing stiff competition from dozens of other stalls as diverse as the Rugby team and the LGBTQ+ association.

I noticed that the Islamic Society was getting more attention than our stall, and that Muslim students were engaging in robust debates with Christian students. I shrugged. This was normal. I knew Muslims in British universities were actively engaged in proselytism.

Suddenly, a team member rushed up to me, saying that she was having conversations with students from the Hindu Society and they were asking us to debate them. She knew nothing about Hinduism and was already getting chewed up in the informal conversations.

I had studied and taught Hinduism. I walked up to the Hindu Society stall and challenged them to an on-the-spot debate. They were stunned to see a brown face sporting a clerical collar.

“Are you originally from India?” they asked.

“Yes,” I said, as I fired a barrage of questions on Advaita Vedanta, reincarnation, maya, and the caste system.

None of them could answer any of my questions. “We don’t want to debate with you. We only want to debate with the white people,” they replied. “In any case, what are you doing here?” they asked.

“I’m here as a missionary,” I said.

What they said next would change my perspective on immigration forever. “You’ve already lost,” they said. “We are now the new missionaries and the West is our mission field. Westerners have rejected Christianity. They are already becoming Hindus by the thousands.”

2025: The Christian governor of Arkansas now celebrates Hinduism.

The idea of a radically reconfigured Hinduism seeking to evangelize the world may come as a surprise to Westerners, but it was Swami Vivekananda who told a journalist in 1896: “It is no new thing that India should send forth missionaries.”

If you want to know how successful missionary Hinduism has been in making Western converts, just pick up a copy of Vishal Mangalwadi’s The World of Gurus. Mangalwadi examines 11 guru movements, including the Divine Life Society, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Transcendental Meditation cult.

These 11 Hindu movements (and more) are now operating in your country.

Muslim missionary outreach is also increasing — along with its demands. This includes Muslim prayer rooms, halal food on the menu in university halls, and time off for Muslim prayers and holy days.

It was Sam Solomon, a Shariah scholar, jurist, and convert to Christianity, who helped me understand how immigration to Islamize the West was deeply rooted in Islamic theology and doctrinally grounded on Muhammad’s Hijra — his migration from Mecca to Medina.

“Muhammad’s own migration is the model for Muslims to emulate by migrating to non-Muslim lands and engaging in Islamic mission (dawa) until its host citizens submit to Allah,” Solomon wrote in his book Modern Day Trojan Horse: Al-Hijra, the Islamic Doctrine of Immigration, Accepting Freedom or Imposing Islam?

“Immigration is viewed as a transitional period of preparation for transforming the host society from an open, or non-Muslim, society into an Islamic society or at least one where Islam would be supreme,” Solomon warned.

“Muhammad himself made it clear that ‘migration is a duty that needs to be upheld forever or until the earth has submitted to Islamic hegemony,’” Solomon argued, citing the prophet of Islam’s instruction in a hadith: “O people, immigrate, holding on to Islam, for Hijra or migration is to continue as long as jihad continues.”

There is a hard lesson for Western Christians in witnessing the irony of religions like Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism making evangelistic inroads to fill a vacuum we ourselves have created. In past centuries, we sent missionaries to these countries.

Now, they are inundating our shores with their immigrant proselytizers.

How are we — as Christians — to respond to our exile, and the threats of pagan proselytization that is now leading to a population replacement?

First, don’t despair.

Second, weep before God.

Third, call out the false prophets who are gaslighting us on immigration.

“Has the pope ever addressed the fact that mass migration is de-Christianizing the West? Seems important for a man who claims to lead the Church,” Auron MacIntyre, columnist at The Blaze, chimed in on X, retweeting yet another rebuke from Pope Leo XIV against governments who are clamping down on illegal immigrants.

Fourth, repent and pray. Remember God’s promises to the faithful: “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2Chronicles 7:14).

Fifth, seize the opportunity to evangelize the aliens who are now on your doorstep.

Why? Because we believe in a God who so loved the world that he sent His Son into exile that we might be reconciled to Him.

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Well done Emerald — great reporting.” — Lara Logan

“I’m guessing you broke the [Biden auto-pen] story. Did I get it right?” — Rep. Thomas Massie

“Emerald Robinson was the first, and for the longest time, the ONLY one to have me on to talk about my first hand experience with the [Biden] autopen.” — OAN reporter Gabby Cuccia

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it’s almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century’s Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed

Get 20% off for 1 year