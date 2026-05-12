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Welcome to the 20th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

I will never forget the day I made a prize fool of myself in the pulpit a little over three decades ago. I had just begun my ministry as a university chaplain. I was preaching on the “fruit of the Spirit” from Galatians 5:22. To drive home my point, I brought some artificially decomposed fruit into the pulpit. I don’t remember what I said, but I do recollect bluffing my university congregation about how fruit decays. I mean, I wasn’t lying or trying to deceive anybody. I was merely using the festering fruit to teach a spiritual truth. After the service, a chemistry professor came up to me and called my bluff.

Since that memorable day, I have strained every sinew, pulled out all the stops, and moved heaven and earth to fact-check every claim I make while preaching, teaching, or writing. I will not settle for a tertiary or secondary source. I will try to work my way to primary sources. I will scour the field for peer-reviewed literature or books by credible experts published by reputable publishers or university presses. If the topic is contested, I try to present both sides fairly.

Since I am not infallible, I get it wrong sometimes. So when a reader (or someone in my congregation) corrects me, I am always grateful.

I correct the mistake and, if possible, publicly thank the reader.

Pictured: St. John Maron, a monk and the patriarch of the Maronite church.

Tales of Tolerance: A Simplistic Narrative

This is why I must share the outrage of many Lebanese Catholics, evangelicals, and Jews who blasted Pope Leo’s egregious historical revisionism on Lebanon. While visiting Lebanon recently, Leo portrayed it as a “remarkable place where minarets and church bell towers stand side by side” as a testimony “of its people to the one God.” Leo extolled Lebanon as a “witness to the enduring truth” that “Christians, Muslims, Druze, and countless others can live together and build a country united by respect and dialogue.”