A few weeks before the 2024 election, Senator Mark Wayne Mullin and former Senator David Perdue finally arranged a meeting between Trump advisor Susie Wiles and the one man who could explain exactly how America’s election systems are rigged.

The meeting took place at Mar-a-Lago.

Now Susie Wiles (Trump’s campaign manager and chief advisor) had publicly said that election fraud was not real and that people who thought so were “crazy.” She was sure that America’s election systems were just fine.

After the briefing, she didn’t know what to think.

She asked for a piece of cake to be brought to her while she considered her next move. She ate it slowly. Then she made the decision: Trump’s team should be briefed too.