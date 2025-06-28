My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

Several national security experts have contacted me in the last two weeks to tell me: there's over 350 camps in Ireland where foreign military-age men are being housed.

And there are thousands of foreign-born military-age men intimidating the Irish people openly as well. Elderly Irish women on country roads are suddenly being confronted by masked men who can barely speak English.

Ireland is about to fall.