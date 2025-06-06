It's Summer: Protect Your Skin

My friends ask me about the skin care products I like the best — since the TV lights are hot and harsh even without the summer sun.
My favorite line is called: Organic Body Essentials aka OBÉ.
It’s an organic skincare line which is free from synthetic additives and harmful chemicals. In fact, I keep most of my items in a refrigerator to prolong their life.
Like I said: it’s totally organic — with no preservatives.
They’re free from synthetic chemicals, preservatives, pesticides, GMOs, parabens, artificial fragrance, and alcohols.
That’s why OBÉ skincare products feel different on your skin.
You will get a 5% discount if you use my link here.
I really like the Organic Face Cream and the Organic Face Serum — not to mention the Organic Face Mask and the Minty Lavender Lip Balm.
Is this skincare line expensive? Yes.
Is it worth it? I think so.