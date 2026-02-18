My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 20% off now to enjoy all the red-pilled content!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Everything you’ve been told about U.S. foreign policy, America’s national security, and the state of the world is wrong.

I didn’t reach that conclusion lightly.

For more than a decade, I’ve moved in and out of government, media, academia, and the national-security world — covering defense and foreign policy for outlets such as The National Interest and Asia Times.

My reporting has been read and debated globally.

I’ve also written four national bestselling books on American strategy and security—and I’m working on my fifth.

In Winning Space, I argued for an independent U.S. Space Force before it existed. Analysts at RAND called me “the guru of Space Dominance,” and the book laid out a roadmap for how America could maintain leadership in the ultimate high ground.

In The Shadow War, I warned that Iran’s confrontation with Israel was escalating toward a catastrophic regional conflict involving the United States—and that only a strategic realignment through the Abraham Accords could prevent it.

In Biohacked, written before the worst global fallout of COVID-19, I described the pandemic as a “Biological 9/11” and warned that biotechnology and bio-competition would become central battlegrounds between the United States and China.

And in A Disaster of Our Own Making, I challenged the consensus on Ukraine, arguing that Western strategy was pushing the conflict toward a Russian victory—and exposing how U.S. and NATO policy helped create the crisis.

Before all this, I worked on Capitol Hill as a congressional staffer.

Later, I served as an occasional Subject Matter Expert for the Department of the Air Force, briefing military and intelligence leaders on how emerging technologies reshape national security—what some call “geotechnology.”

I’ve traveled to military facilities across the country delivering those warnings.

One senior official described me as:“A panic-and-anxiety-producing scholar who tells us what we don’t want to hear but need to know.”

That reputation hasn’t always made me popular.

I’ve been labeled a “contrarian” by establishment voices eager to dismiss uncomfortable analysis — even as my insights have been sought by leaders in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

But the truth is simpler: I’m not a contrarian. I’m a dissenter.

I dissent from the bipartisan foreign-policy consensus that has taken the United States from post–Cold War dominance to strategic overextension—while rivals like China steadily close the gap. And in this dissenting view, one finds the truth about what’s happening (and meaningful solutions).

Across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, Washington’s policies have too often produced the same result: costly misadventures that benefit a narrow circle of connected interests in Washington and New York while ordinary Americans bear the risks and consequences.

That’s why I’m launching NatSec Guy, a new section inside Emerald Robinson’s widely read Substack, with me—Brandon J. Weichert—as editor.

NatSec Guy will deliver direct, unfiltered analysis of U.S. foreign policy, national security, and the global environment:

What’s really happening.

Who’s actually driving decisions.

What risks lie ahead.

And how it affects you.

While much of the media cheers America toward another expensive, unwinnable war of choice in the Middle East, NatSec Guy will do the opposite.

I’ll break down what’s truly at stake, identify the risks Washington won’t talk about, and show you where to focus before the next crisis hits.

Because to understand foreign policy, you must understand the decision-makers, the incentives shaping them, and the networks operating behind the scenes. Then you begin to look at the world as they do. And then you can understand, even anticipate, what next moves will be made.

No slogans. No sacred cows. Just reality.

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Well done Emerald — great reporting.” — Lara Logan

“I’m guessing you broke the [Biden auto-pen] story. Did I get it right?” — Rep. Thomas Massie

“Emerald Robinson was the first, and for the longest time, the ONLY one to have me on to talk about my first hand experience with the [Biden] autopen.” — OAN reporter Gabby Cuccia

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it’s almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century’s Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed

Get 20% off for 1 year