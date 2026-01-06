Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for conservatives.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth.

Get 20% off forever

Author’s Note: This piece originally appeared in December 2021 on Substack as a year-end summary.

It’s sobering to see how much can happen in a single year — let alone a year as diabolical as 2021. Just twelve months ago, Mitch McConnell was leading a revolt of GOP politicians against their own voters — by ignoring election fraud while trying to pass a global aid package that sent $700 billion to foreign countries ($33 billion to Venezuela! $700 million to Sudan!) but only $600 to American taxpayers.

A week later, GOP voters flipped the bird back at the GOP establishment by staying home during the Georgia special elections. Then the shameless Dr. Birx announced that she was retiring after being caught violating her own COVID rules. BREXIT finally happened on December 24th — a rare defeat for the open-borders globalist elites. And that was just one week in December! The world was waking up to the news that America’s election system might not be the “most secure in history” as one infamous left-wing stooge inside the Trump Administration liked to say (just before he got fired).

How could we know that we were living in the last days of our constitutional republic?