In a shock move that will reverberate through the free nations of the world, the Prime Minister of Canada — the loathsome dictator Justin Trudeau — just announced his resignation on the same day that Donald Trump was certified as the next President of the United States.

Folks, you don’t have to be Machiavelli or Metternich to understand that there’s something happening here and what it is is exactly clear.

Trudeau was pushed out because Trump won.