Author’s note: The legendary journalist Lara Logan was smeared by the corrupt corporate media as a “conspiracy theorist” two years ago for discussing a number of scandals that are now accepted as verified facts around the world. Here’s the definitive list of 15 major scandals that Democrats and their media allies falsely claimed were “debunked” as “Qanon” conspiracy theories.

The legendary journalist Lara Logan appeared on TV recently — and caused quite a stir by saying a number of obvious things.

God believes in sovereignty, and national identity, and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants. And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. You all know [WEF stooge Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not gonna win. They’re not going to win.

Needless to say, “the stooges and the servants” began screaming at all the corrupt corporate media outlets that Lara Logan had gone too far.

She was now a crazy conspiracy theorist.

Here’s a clip from her guest appearance.