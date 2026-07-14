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“When the wicked perish there are shouts of gladness.” -Proverbs 11:10

The death of Senator Lindsey Graham has been the occasion for more public lying and media obfuscation than perhaps at any other time in recent American history — and by some distance.

Graham’s voting record has been sanitized or conveniently forgotten — even by America’s leftwing corporate media. Outlets like AP (Associated Press) published respectful tributes to South Carolina’s senior senator which should have raised alarms among GOP voters. That never happens. Unless you’re a uniparty shill and a foreign intelligence asset who belonged to the Epstein class.

For the record: Lindsey Graham was not a distinguished statesmen.

He was a courtier.

The essence of being a courtier is that you flatter whoever is in power. Graham was an excellent courtier because he had no principles and no moral compass. He was the purest kind of hypocrite — his convictions often changed on a dime and were switched without the slightest shame or embarrassment.

Graham spent the last ten years undermining President Trump while pretending to be his ally and friend. This is not my opinion — it’s a plain fact that’s obvious from the public record compiled from Graham’s own statements.

For example, after the stolen 2020 election, Graham took the lead in condemning Trump for questioning the validity of the election results and insisting that Joe Biden was duly elected. Graham went so far as to declare to Capitol police that they had missed the chance to execute the January 6th protesters: “You guys should have shot them all in the head.”

Many of those people were Graham’s own constituents of course.