The legend of Mark Levin as “The Great One” is one of those funny relics from back in the days when Fox News personality Sean Hannity was still relevant — in other words the good old days of 2015. In fact, Mark Levin is very often “The Wrong One” — as anyone who can use an Internet search engine will tell you.

The “Mark Levin is Always Right” Brigade better watch out now — because I’ve brought the receipts.

Let’s proceed to Exhibit #A (from Politico in 2016) shall we?

I can hear all the angry senior citizens yelling “unfair” already! All the yelling and screaming is cathartic, I’m sure, but is it bravery? Where’s the nuance or the doubt or the humility? I don’t see any of those qualities.

In fact, Mark Levin’s central appeal to his audience is the absence of nuance or doubt.

Total certainty is his trademark. That’s not the same thing as consistency.

It’s been clear for awhile that Mark Levin is the voice of boomer neo-cons who are going to die from an overdose of Cialis. And that’s fine. What’s not fine is Levin attacking his fellow conservatives with the same smears that liberals employ when conservatives happen to disagree with Mark Levin.