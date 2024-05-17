The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

There are two Georgia seats on the Republican National Committee that will be contested this weekend.

The state party convention starts on Saturday — and there are questions being raised about one of the incumbents, Jason Thompson.

These questions are focused on contracts connected to Thompson’s wife, Julianne Thompson, as well as their daughter's employment with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In fact, Victoria Thompson (the daughter) was on the list to testify against President Trump in the phony RICO case brought by notorious DA Fani Willis.

Here’s a Georgia GOP email from 2020 confirming that Julianne Thompson worked for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In fact, Julianne Thompson’s job was to promote Georgia’s corrupt voting systems in the face of mounting criticism from media outlets that Georgia could not even run its statewide primaries without significant delays and “malfunctions.”

According to the State Auditor, Brad Raffensperger used federal election security grant money to award Jason Thompson’s wife, Julianne Thompson, a $105,000 no bid contract as a public relations consultant in 2020.

Not to mention the $9 million dollars that was spent for television ads claiming that “Brad Raffensperger is securing the election.”

In addition to her “public relations” work for Raffensperger in 2020, Julianne Thompson was paid another $300,000 in state tax dollars for “clerical work” in the Secretary of State’s office.

Meanwhile, their daughter, Victoria Thompson, has been made a “legislative liaison” for the Secretary of State. So the Thompson family has collected more than $500,000 from Brad Raffensperger in recent years.

Jason Frazier, who is running against Jason Thompson for the RNC seat, submitted an open records request for all of Thompson’s communications with Brad Raffensperger’s office in the last few years, but the request has been denied — with the absurd claim that such records will not be available until August of this year.

I’m told that a typical request for such records is usually delivered within three days.

Here’s a final bombshell: I have personally reviewed emails sent by Julianne Thompson from Election Day 2020 that are requests for Georgia voters to give positive feedback on their voting experience that day — even though the cheating in Georgia was making headlines around the world!

What these records and emails make clear: the Thompson family and Brad Raffensperger are tied together at the wallet.

Do the citizens of Georgia really want a repeat of the corrupt 2020 election in six months?

May 17th Update: I’ve also reviewed messages from what appears to be Julianne Thompsons’ official state government email — listed as jthompson@sos.ga.us — that were sent in 2020.

