It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

I’ve teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6.

They call themselves: Project Sentinel.

Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries, the monthly INTSUMs, and the special member-only podcasts that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

If you are a Free Subscriber, click the button below and then pick FOUNDING MEMBER ($210) to join Project Sentinel.

If you are a Paid Subscriber already, get full access to Project Sentinel by upgrading your membership to FOUNDING MEMBER. Just click on the button below and choose FOUNDING MEMBER and enter $140 as the amount — instead of the regular price of $210. Click here for a step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

Note: The following email is Information Report #6 from the desk of the national security experts at Project Sentinel.

Yesterday, Joe Kent was sworn in as the new Director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Kent has 11 combat deployments and two decades of military service to prove that he is equal to the task ahead of him — which is monumental. Why? Because counterterrorism is broken in America in every national security agency that you care to mention.

Why do we think that Joe Kent is right for the job?

Here’s Kent explaining in May 2024 that Antifa should have been designated a terrorist organization in 2020. This one move would have crippled the color revolution against President Trump that masqueraded as the summer riots related to the self-inflicted drug overdose of the criminal George Floyd.