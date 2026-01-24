It’s time to support Mike Lindell for Governor of Minnesota!

Please make a small, affordable donation to our cause. Every small amount helps.

Acting together, we can wield billionaire influence. When you donate, choose an amount that ends in a “4” — like $4, $10.44, $44, and so on.

Recently, Mike Lindell announced he’s running for Minnesota governor against the ridiculous caricature and former VP candidate Tim “the Coach” Walz — who oversaw the largest welfare fraud in American history.

Here’s the link. Click through and donate any affordable amount ending in ‘3.’ It takes seconds; do it now before you forget or get distracted!

Tim “the Coach” Walz is very upset. His worst mistake was using the words “con man” in a tweet since he’s currently drowning in a corruption scandal of his own!

Here is Walz’s terrible tweet.

Mike Lindell is a legitimate candidate. He has excellent executive experience, MAGA credentials, proven patriotism, and likely President Trump’s support.

And guess what: Mike Lindell is right about 2020 election fraud too.

Let’s help Mike Lindell’s campaign with thousands of grassroots donations.

Here’s the link again. Do it now!