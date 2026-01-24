Mike Lindell for Governor of Minnesota!
Because you can't allow communists to run "the Star of the North."
It’s time to support Mike Lindell for Governor of Minnesota!
Please make a small, affordable donation to our cause. Every small amount helps.
Acting together, we can wield billionaire influence. When you donate, choose an amount that ends in a “4” — like $4, $10.44, $44, and so on.
Recently, Mike Lindell announced he’s running for Minnesota governor against the ridiculous caricature and former VP candidate Tim “the Coach” Walz — who oversaw the largest welfare fraud in American history.
Here’s the link. Click through and donate any affordable amount ending in ‘3.’ It takes seconds; do it now before you forget or get distracted!
Tim “the Coach” Walz is very upset. His worst mistake was using the words “con man” in a tweet since he’s currently drowning in a corruption scandal of his own!
Here is Walz’s terrible tweet.
Mike Lindell is a legitimate candidate. He has excellent executive experience, MAGA credentials, proven patriotism, and likely President Trump’s support.
And guess what: Mike Lindell is right about 2020 election fraud too.
Let’s help Mike Lindell’s campaign with thousands of grassroots donations.
Here’s the link again. Do it now!
Mike is the perfect candidate. He will speak the truth about what's going on (election fraud, Dem/leftist evil and fraud, corrupt RINOs, etc.). He has a successful business. He is a trusted MAGA candidate who has put everything on the line for America. Just having him speak the truth during the campaign will enlighten anyone who wants to be. Of course, unless we stop election fraud, he won't win. America is at a crossroad. Either we support candidates who will fight the corrupt establishment and have a chance at freedom, or we lose the country and experience tyranny.
As a Minnesotan, we need to find a different candidate. Mike Lindell cannot win here, I’ve been active in multiple committees and Republicans in this state do not stand a chance with a candidate connected to maga. I’m not saying I wouldn’t support him, far from it, but we will never get a foothold with him.