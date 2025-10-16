My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

LindellTV’s Alison Steinberg just confronted Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about her role in refusing the assistance of the National Guard on Jan. 6, 2021.

Steinberg asked Pelosi: “Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the new January 6th committee will find you liable for that day?“

Pelosi melted down on the steps of the Capitol and told Steinberg to “shut up.”