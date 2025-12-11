My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Welcome to the fourth article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

When Pope Leo XIV was elected, I realized what was happening. Pope Francis had been too radical, too overtly Marxist, too crass. He kept doing friendly interviews with atheists, defending sexual predators, and making deals with the Chinese Communist organ thieves. He turned the stove up too high, so the frogs began to realize that they were getting boiled. Even the mediocre, faithless Globalist cardinals with whom he’d stacked the electorate realized that they couldn’t impose another low-IQ Third World sociopath on the throne — lest Americans cut off the finances which are the lifeblood of the Vatican.

Instead they would elect an actual American! Yes, they’d install a candidate who rose through the ranks in the Chicago machine built by Saul Alinsky ally Cardinal Joseph Bernardin — the man who invented the “Seamless Garment” as a g-string for pro-abortion Democrats with Irish and Italian last names. The new pope would soft-pedal the socialism, the ecological madness — even the LGBTQMYNAMEISLEGION advocacy that was irking the Americans — as long as he stayed true to the one essential program that advanced the Globalist goal: opening the borders of every Western country to conquest by Third World immigrants.