Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for conservatives.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth.

Get 20% off forever

Welcome to the 7th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

Pope Leo XIV would have dismissed the Prophet Jeremiah as a fearmongering fatalist. Yahweh had guaranteed his people bulletproof security in a blue-chip covenant. Why, then, did this doom merchant have to peddle pessimism and warn of impending destruction?

Jeremiah was a pain in the nation’s posterior. Not having read Nostra Aetate, he was too rigid to accompany the inclusive Israelites in their visits to the high places of Baal. Instead of delighting in religious diversity, he was constantly castigating the sin of syncretism.

Worse, he wasn’t a team player. If he had only harkened to the plurality of prophetic voices proclaiming “peace” he might have toned down his paranoid predictions of enemy invasion and imminent exile. Jeremiah suffered from Babyloniophobia. Not having read Fratelli tutti, he couldn’t understand that the Babylonians were brothers, not enemies.