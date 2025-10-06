It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

Emerald Robinson has teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, and SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Click here: step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

We have just passed the one-year anniversary of Project Sentinel.

During that time, more than 40 intelligence summaries have been released to our readers. We can tell you that Project Sentinel summaries have now been shared with Trump Administration national security officials, active and retired generals, military advisors to POTUS, and a broad range of national security experts in the last twelve months.

The aim of Project Sentinel was to alert the American people to the strategic incomprehension that’s rampant in America’s military regarding political warfare — while also warning top-level military leaders that the scale of Marxist ideological subversion and hybrid warfare was being completely ignored by our military and political leadership.

Our first objective was to explain to the American people that America is not facing isolated and uncoordinated and random acts of violence — but rather a highly coordinated and well-planned and deliberate campaign to destabilize America (and other free Western nations) in order to overthrow our constitutional government.