Note: The following email is Information Report #19 from the desk of the national security experts at Project Sentinel.

The tyrannical capitalists known as “the Globalists” have been organized and advancing their agenda since the end of the 18th century. This group funded Lenin, Trotsky, and the Bolshevik Revolution. If this seems incongruent behavior for capitalists, know this: capitalists often look to control what Mussolini termed “Corporatism” using government favoritism as a lever. It has nothing to do with liberty.

A free-market economy promotes liberty — not capitalism.

International in nature, the American arm of the globalists was revealed by the Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations. It was a committee of the United States House of Representatives (1952-1954) that investigated the use of funds by tax-exempt organizations — especially the great foundations like Carnegie, Rockefeller, and Guggenheim — to see if they were being used to support communism.

The committee was alternatively known as the Cox Committee and the Reece Committee after its two chairmen, Democrat Edward E. Cox and Republican B. Carroll Reece, who took over as chair when the House flipped to the Republicans.

Rep. Reece wrote: “I felt that the work of the Cox Committee left several important unanswered questions, of which the gravest was: to what extent, if any, are the funds of the large foundations aiding and abetting Marxist tendencies in the United States and weakening the love which every American should have for his way of life?”