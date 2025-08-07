My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

On August 5th, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. finally started the war against the COVID vaccine industry. He announced that BARDA was terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments “because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

This one move will cancel $500 million in future mRNA vaccines that claim to prevent flu and COVID. Secretary Kennedy explained his reasoning: “The [mRNA] vaccine [platform] paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics. As the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine, millions of people, maybe even you or someone you know, caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective.”

Kennedy added the following context: “Let me explain why most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us mRNA, vaccines don't perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. Here's the problem: mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen, one mutation, and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomena called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.”

That means: the COVID-19 shots probably helped the virus to mutate and thus prolonged the COVID pandemic.

One week before this announcement, Secretary Kennedy also banned the mercury-based preservative Thimerosal from vaccines. It turns out that Thimerosal was never tested on human beings for safety.

That’s right: NEVER.

It also turns out that Thimerosal is highly toxic.

Two months ago, Secretary Kennedy also announced that he would “retire” all 17 members of the CDC vaccine advisory committee.

Why? Because the supposedly independent and nonfederal board was actually stuffed with regulators captured by Big Pharma. Two investigations by a prominent watchdog group had found that most of the committee members had direct ties to pharmaceutical companies.

So ACIP (the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee) was really just a rubber-stamp vaccine approval machine where enforcement of conflict-of-interest rules was “weak-to-nonexistent” according to an investigation by the House of Representatives in 2000.

None of these big moves by Kennedy have gone unnoticed by Big Pharma and its lapdogs inside the White House. During a press conference yesterday, President Trump was asked about the elimination of BARDA’s funding for mRNA vaccines and Trump’s response was: “We have meetings about it tomorrow, actually tomorrow at 12 o'clock.”

Those meetings are happening today.

Why would President Trump’s advisors be displeased by Secretary Kennedy acting on his mandate? My guess: it’s partly because RFK Jr. has been blowing the whistle on Operation Warp Speed at various media outlets too.

In one recent interview, Secretary Kennedy said: “The top organization that managed Warp Speed was not HHS which is a public health agency. It wasn’t CDC or NIH or FDA. It was the NSA, a spy agency. That was the top agency, the lead agency on Operation Warp Speed on the pandemic, and the second agency was the Pentagon. As it turns out, the vaccines were developed not by Moderna and Pfizer, they were developed by NIH. They are owned — the patents are owned 50% by NIH, nor were they manufactured by Pfizer, or by Moderna. They were manufactured by military contractors, and basically Pfizer and Moderna were paid to put their stamps on those vaccines — as if they came from the pharmaceutical industry.”

The problem for Secretary Kennedy is that he’s telling the truth.

Operation Warp Speed is the worst stain on President Trump’s legacy — as anybody who has been paying the slightest attention the last four years already knows.

Today would be a great day to remind the Trump White House, and your GOP elected officials, that you support Secretary Kennedy to the hilt.

