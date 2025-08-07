Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

william schneider
3h

I am a chiropractic doc and I fully agree with Emerald that Operation Warp Speed was one of Trumps biggest black marks during his first term. I do wish Trump would have the courage and humility to admit this honest huge error ASAP.

Kennedy is absolutely correct with regard to O Warp Speed and its origins. I will certainly do my best to let Trump know the truth and support Kennedy on this important matter.

I do continue to pray and hope that Kennedy and his team do all in their power to stop the geoengineering projects that are spreading an estimated 40 to 60 million tons of toxic chemicals from huge transport planes world wide each year. How can MAHA ignore this massive assault on our health in the US?

AlahnaPundit
3h

I am a Trump absolutist - to the extent that I support his Warp Speed program. But I am going to voice a mild dissent to his reluctance to admit the program was flawed in its fundamental assumptions about the vaccine's efficacy. Trump was not to blame, however, for the flaws - he had little choice but to accept the Government "experts" then in place.

He is correct, IMO, about his direction of the vaccine production and distribution: that it was an unprecedentedly efficient operation that had the potential to save thousands, maybe millions, of lives. BUT - he also needs to acknowledge that reliance on the Government "experts" (Fauci, Birx and the rest) was - in hindsight - a terrible mistake. Probably not an avoidable mistake - while there were voices in the wilderness pleading for caution, they simply were not well-placed to counter Government offices. Still - a terrible mistake, and one that ought not be repeated, now that we understand the threat.

