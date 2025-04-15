Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

Author’s Note: Now that former Trump Administration CISA chief Chris Krebs is being investigated by the DOJ on the orders of President Trump, it’s time to take a stroll through memory lane and examine America’s least secure cyber security expert — with a mash-up of several articles that I penned in 2022 and 2023.

Shortly after the 2020 election, CISA Director Chris Krebs publicly announced that the election was “the most secure” in history. He went on every news show in America to repeat that statement — even after he was fired by President Trump for making these “highly inaccurate” statements. Krebs put the entire credibility of CISA (which is a small office of the much larger Department of Homeland Security) on the line with his public statements.

President Trump fired Krebs almost immediately.

Krebs never explained the fact that vote counting in multiple swing states was halted for no apparent reason on Election Day. Nor has anyone explained why Trey Trainor, the chair of the Federal Election Commission, declared on TV on November 6th, 2020 that election "observers have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way" and that “if they're not, the law is not being followed, making this an illegitimate election.”

In the years that followed that stolen election (and long after 56% of America’s voters believed that cheating seriously tainted the results of the 2020 election), there remained one lonely figure who still insisted on TV that all election fraud is imaginary, and that Joe Biden legitimately received 81 million votes: Chris Krebs.

Krebs remains the world’s least secure cyber security expert — and that unfortunate title gets bestowed when you have no formal training in cybersecurity or computer science. It’s always hard to talk about that technical stuff for TV interviews — especially when you have an environmental science degree and you’re faking it.

Apparently, Chris Krebs isn’t aware that electronic voting machines are vulnerable to hacking — or that his own agency, CISA, has been forced to issue software vulnerability warnings to state election officials!

This stuff is literally sitting on CISA’s website right now.

The key phrase in this hilariously awful CBS segment is the line that Chris Krebs “is a contributor for CBS News.”

Why is that exactly?

That’s because Chris Krebs instantly morphed from the “least secure cyber security chief” into the world’s leading expert in disinformation right after the 2020 election. He made himself the face of a vast and illegal government censorship operation directed against American citizens by the Biden regime.

Just look at his resume: Chris Krebs became not only “a contributor to CBS News” but also a fellow at the Belfer Center at Harvard University. Then he was named “resident scholar” at the University of Virginia (for no particular reason) as well. He was tapped for the boards of data security companies like Rubrik and SentinelOne. Then he became the “information disorder commissioner” at the Aspen Institute too. And let’s not forget that Krebs was also a partner at the Krebs Stamos Group of course. He spent his free time during the Biden regime at spook-heavy cybersecurity conferences where he lectured people about increasing the level of censorship in America.

The anonymous journalist Kanekoa The Great has more details on Krebs’ activities in a fantastic piece on Substack.

Needless to say, there’s nobody more responsible for the destruction of the First Amendment in this country than Chris Krebs.

So who hired him into the Trump Administration in the first place?

Looking through old emails from the 2020 election, I found this bombshell (dated November 18th, 2020) from high officials at DHS explaining why CISA director Chris Krebs was fired: because he was in no position to comment on “questions of domestic fraud” since it was “beyond the scope of CISA authorities.”

In fact, nobody seemed to know that Krebs was actually not a cybersecurity expert at all — and that his hiring was mostly due to being a close personal friend of DHS head honcho Chad Wolf, according to DHS sources.

The story I was told by my sources: Chad Wolf initially told the White House that he would resign if Krebs was terminated as CISA director after the stolen 2020 election.

Now ask yourself: why would Chad Wolf protect Chris Krebs even after he went rogue on the Trump Administration?

That leads us to the ultimate question: why did Chad Wolf hire Chris Krebs in the first place?

What’s really strange is that Chad Wolf is still considered a Trump Administration loyalist by some people. He’s still hanging around the America First Policy Institute like nothing happened — and waiting for a big job in the second Trump Administration. Wolf has managed to hide the fact that he publicly stated Trump was partly responsible for “the storming of the Capitol” — even though he was serving as the top official at DHS at the time and must have known that the FBI was heavily involved in the January 6th “fed-surrection.”

My prediction: Krebs (and Wolf) will have a lot of questions to answer from DOJ investigators in the coming months.

Let’s Fight To Bring America Back To Greatness

In 2025, I’m going to break the biggest story in the world: how Trump “stopped the steal” of the 2024 election.

I’m going to tell you what’s hiding inside the JFK Assassination files locked from public view for 60 years.

Don’t miss my exclusive reporting which is only available to paid subscribers.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year