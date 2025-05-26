Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
21h

Still one of the greatest political speeches ever!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
amdoremi's avatar
amdoremi
21h

Reagan remains spot on. We remain a beacon of light for the world. COURAGE AND HONESTY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emerald Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture