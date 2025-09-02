My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

President Trump on Monday announced that LINDELLTV host Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor.

President Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social: “As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 to honor civilians who have made special contributions to our nation, generally related to America’s cultural legacy or other significant public endeavors.

The award was announced one day after the tragic news broke that Rudy Giuliani was injured in a car accident in New Hampshire. Michael Ragusa, the former New York Mayor’s head of security, informed the public that Giuliani had sustained a spinal fracture on Sunday after his car was “struck from behind at high speed.”

The good news is that Giuliani is “fully alert and conscious” in the hospital.

Here is Rudy’s last show on LINDELLTV on August 29th — just before the car accident.

Join me today in praying for Rudy’s swift recovery.

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it's almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century's Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed

Get 24% off for 1 year