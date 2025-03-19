Note: The following email is Information Report #23 from the desk of the national security experts at Project Sentinel.

Secretary Pete Hegseth said in his Feb. 7th Pentagon town hall: “Why do you get rid of something like DEI? Because from our perspective it served a purpose of dividing the force as opposed to uniting the force.”

This is true.

But DEI is far worse than a bad idea.

DEI, CRT, open borders, weaponized public health agencies, climate change, and the like are all Marxist mass line narratives and are the symptomatic result of deliberate, focused enemy political warfare operations — which originate from hostile foreign states and are executed domestically by traitors, useful idiots, and enemy operatives.

It isn’t “our perspective” that DEI is an enemy op. We know that as a fact because we have studied communist political warfare strategies and tactics.

We support President Trump intentions to remedy these “symptoms” of enemy subversion, but we are deeply concerned that he does not recognize the Communist revolutionary political warfare activity which is still proceeding unimpeded.

Presently our leaders cannot identify our enemies, nor their tactics, doctrines, or victory objectives. This is a completely unacceptable situation. In fact, our national security and political leaders are in a state of strategic incomprehension.

America — and all of Western Civilization — remain in the end-stages of World War III. This is what world war looks like in the 21st Century when your enemies employ the tactics of Maoist Political Warfare and Unrestricted Warfare.

The only serious people in Washington DC are the communist revolutionaries who know exactly what they’re doing — and who are still busy overthrowing the Constitution.

This is not hyperbole.