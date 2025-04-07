It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

I’ve teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries, the monthly INTSUMs, and the special member-only podcasts that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Click here for a step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

PROJECT SENTINEL is staffed by former DoD and Intelligence Community operators and analysts who understand the history and tactics of the International Communist Movement, Maoist political warfare operations, color revolutions, ideological subversion, and other tactics of our enemy, as well as leading political philosophers on the American founding and constitutional scholars.

PROJECT SENTINEL is the synthesis of the professional concerns and conclusions of a diverse team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on American founding principles, government and politics, military and constitutional law, state craft, spy craft, military affairs, strategies, tactics and vulnerabilities, Information Operations (IO) in realms of political warfare, ideological subversion, espionage, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, communist strategies and tactics, Active Measures in military and intelligence operations, Hybrid/Fifth Generation/Unrestricted Warfare, cyber warfare, law enforcement, science, technology, critical infrastructure protection, and post-failure consequence management.

In one of the most improbable moments in the history of the National Security Council (NSC), President Trump fired a number of senior officials after a meeting last Wednesday with conservative journalist Laura Loomer. Concerning evidence was apparently presented to Trump regarding the loyalty and background of these suspect hires — a standard vetting practice that was apparently bypassed or ignored by the White House team.

Among the purged NSC officers were:

David Feith, the son of Doug Feith and a China specialist who oversaw national security issues.

Brian Walsh, who oversaw intelligence matters.

Maggie Dougherty, who led the international organizations portfolio.

Thomas Boodry, who worked on legislative affairs.