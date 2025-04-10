It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

PROJECT SENTINEL is staffed by former DoD and Intelligence Community operators and analysts who understand the history and tactics of the International Communist Movement, Maoist political warfare operations, color revolutions, ideological subversion, and other tactics of our enemy — as well as leading political philosophers on the American founding and constitutional scholars.

PROJECT SENTINEL is the synthesis of the professional concerns and conclusions of a diverse team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on American founding principles, government and politics, military and constitutional law, state craft, spy craft, military affairs, strategies, tactics and vulnerabilities, Information Operations (IO) in realms of political warfare, ideological subversion, espionage, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, communist strategies and tactics, Active Measures in military and intelligence operations, Hybrid/Fifth Generation/Unrestricted Warfare, cyber warfare, law enforcement, science, technology, critical infrastructure protection, and post-failure consequence management.

Myrmidon: myr·mi·don /ˈmərməˌdän,-mədən/ noun — follower or subordinate of a powerful person, typically one who is unscrupulous or carries out orders unquestioningly.

We ended our last Project Sentinel report reminding you that: “As we have said from the beginning, the Trump Administration must purge the entire federal bureaucracy to have operational control of the federal bureaucracy.”

We are not being facetious. There are thousands of people in important government positions (elected, appointed, or illegally placed as Schedule C holdovers) who need to be investigated for sedition and treason. Project Sentinel has thousands of names to offer the Administration.

There are tens of thousands of people who believe in political philosophies that are enemy threat doctrines to the Constitution, and who need to be disbarred from government service (and likely put on an FBI watch list as was done during the Cold War).

Why? Because they cannot honestly take an oath to defend the Constitution they seek to subvert.

There are hundreds of thousands of people (and perhaps millions) who believe politically correct fiction and need to be re-educated to reality if they are to continue in government service in any capacity. Why? Because enemy information operations have created what Josef Piper refers to as a pseudo-reality which these people believe, making them a threat to the Constitution.

It is not by coincidence that these politically correct fictions are in fact deliberate Marxist mass line narratives — which are initiated by foreign enemies of the Constitution to subvert and degrade a targeted country’s society.

Examples of these Marxist mass line narratives include:

That CO2 is a pollutant (even though it’s one of the most important molecules of life whose increased atmospheric presence benefits mankind).

That the only solution to global warming (or cooling) is the redistribution of trillions of dollars of wealth and the institution of global totalitarianism.

That Islam/Shariah is a religion of peace (even though it’s a totalitarian political philosophy that seeks to impose a global tyranny under threat of death).

That mutilating a person’s genitals will change gender.

That embracing illegal open borders and multiculturalism makes America stronger.

As DOGE has revealed — billions of taxpayer dollars have been criminally misappropriated to finance Marxist revolutionary objectives in order to destroy liberty and create a global tyranny. Even if we completely cut off the spigot of taxpayer dollars, our enemies still have billions in foreign funding available to finance their revolutionary objectives. As we write this, billions are being laundered into the United States and financing revolutionary operations.