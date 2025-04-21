It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

I’ve teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries, the monthly INTSUMs, and the special member-only podcasts that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Click here for a step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

PROJECT SENTINEL is staffed by former DoD and Intelligence Community operators and analysts who understand the history and tactics of the International Communist Movement, Maoist political warfare operations, color revolutions, ideological subversion, and other tactics of our enemy — as well as leading political philosophers on the American founding and constitutional scholars.

PROJECT SENTINEL is the synthesis of the professional concerns and conclusions of a diverse team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on American founding principles, government and politics, military and constitutional law, state craft, spy craft, military affairs, strategies, tactics and vulnerabilities, Information Operations (IO) in realms of political warfare, ideological subversion, espionage, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, communist strategies and tactics, Active Measures in military and intelligence operations, Hybrid/Fifth Generation/Unrestricted Warfare, cyber warfare, law enforcement, science, technology, critical infrastructure protection, and post-failure consequence management.

Political warfare (noun): a style of modern war that uses tactics such as propaganda, influence operations, lawfare, public corruption, targeted assassinations, extra-judicial killings, election fraud, and other nefarious activities to subvert the foundational institutions of enemy nations.

We can say with confidence that there is nothing personal about the 4/9/2025 Presidential Memorandum targeting fired CISA director Chris Krebs. President Trump is merely defending the Constitution.

How do we know this?

Because we are familiar with the evidence President Trump and the DOJ are operating with. This is much more than Chris Krebs illegally abusing his position by censoring and propagandizing Americans under the Color of Law. Krebs was likely advancing enemy information operations — the support of hostile foreign nuclear powers actively overthrowing the U.S. Government, which they did by stealing the 2020 election via massive election fraud perpetrated using a spectrum of techniques.

To be clear: the U.S. Government was overthrown in 2020 and an illegitimate Marxist regime (with a mentally unfit figurehead) was installed. An axis of hostile nations is at war with the United States. Congress — the only body with the constitutional power to declare war against an enemy to defend the Constitution — is unaware that we are in a real war. Because of its strategic incomprehension of our enemies’ tactics, Congress sat idly by in 2020 and let the U.S. Government get overthrown.

Our enemies are aware of America’s inability to recognize political warfare threats, which is why it is their primary tactic — not kinetic tactics. This strategic incomprehension was true during the Trump-45 Administration, and (except for a few signs of awakening) this is still the case.

Decades of enemy subversion breeds people like Chris Krebs, who President Trump accurately characterized in his Memorandum as “a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority.”