It turns out the people running Smartmatic voting machines ain’t so smart — or, at least, the founder and president of the company who was indicted on bribery and money-laundering charges by a grand jury in Florida yesterday

Just last month, I told you that LinkedIn billionaire and shady Democrat activist Reid Hoffman was secretly funding Smartmatic’s lawsuits against media outlets.

I know all about these lawsuits because I’m the only American journalist named in both the Smartmatic lawsuits and the Dominion Voting System lawsuits.

In fact, I’ve already been deposed by Smartmatic’s lawyers — and my deposition with Dominion’s attorneys is coming soon.