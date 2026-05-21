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The Peach State is rotting from the inside again. The entire state suffers from corrupt politicians who are so filthy and self-serving that they’d probably make a third-world dictator in Africa green with envy. And here’s the most absurd part: the same cast of characters from the infamous 2020 election are still in charge in Georgia.

The exact same fools.

Kemp. Raffensperger. Sterling.

Let’s start at the beginning: Georgia’s infamous Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has basically centralized the counting and tabulation of the state’s election results from a “secret bunker” called the Reporting Room — which is located in a secure facility not accessible to the public.

That’s not just totally suspicious — it’s also totally illegal.

To further make his point, Raffensperger denied access to this “counting center” to Georgia’s duly elected representatives on the State Election Board.

That set off alarm bells across Georgia.