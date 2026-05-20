Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for red-pilled patriots around the world.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off forever

Something stinks in Kentucky.

Thomas Massie faced a primary opponent named Ed Gallrein — and Gallrein refused to do any debates.

Massie explained why Gallrein was shy around the media: “He’s afraid to take a position because he knows he doesn’t have positions.” In fact, Gallrein’s spokesperson could not even provide a reason for why Gallrein did not attend.

Gallrein also had very few supporters at his campaign events. Just a few days before the primary, Gallrein could not muster seven people to attend his one of his public appearances.

Seven people.