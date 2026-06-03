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Welcome to the 21st article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

About the author: Joachim Osther is a freelance writer focusing on the intersection of culture and Christianity. He holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Veritas College and Seminary, and publishes commentaries at American Thinker, The Stream, and RaymondIbrahim, chronicling the relevance of historical clashes between militant Islam and the West.

It’s no secret that the American left has embraced anti-Christian hate with unbridled gusto — but it’s probably worse than you thought.

At least that’s the conclusion from the recently published report by The Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias. Its sobering findings show how leftist anti-Christian sentiments congealed into form — and from form into manifest policy during the Biden Administration.

The Administration’s undertaking was so blatantly targeted and unrestrained that President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 1402, titled Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias, shortly after taken office in 2025. This EO established the investigative Task Force with representatives from 17 federal departments and agencies who summarized their initial findings in the April 30 report.

Sadly, their findings seems to have swept through the grey matter of most Americans without much pause or introspection. But this brief peak under the lid of the 565 pages should stop every Christian and thinking conservative in their tracks.