The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 24% off for 1 year

If the life of Fani Willis was a video game….

The Israeli-Hamas conflict explained to American citizens in light of Hurricane Helene.

What the future invasion of Canada will look like during the second Trump Administration.

Reminder as Democrats start the Bird Flu plandemic in 2024…

Sponsorship deals for Chris Christie and fast food drone delivery will be big.

Never forget the traitors in your life during the holidays!

Joe’s new sweater when he goes begging for an interview at Mar-a-Lago.

Never forget what they did to people during COVID.

Happy holidays to the ex-girlfriend of Montel Williams!

The absolute and bitter truth.

I Need Your Help!

I was the first reporter to tell you that Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab in 2020.

Then I was banned from Twitter in 2021 because I warned you about the dangerous COVID “vaccines.”

Then left-wing hate groups targeted me in Washington Post articles to keep me banned on social media forever in 2022.

Right now the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion want to search through my emails and telephone records in 2024.

It’s very expensive to prepare for litigation, and discovery, in these massive lawsuits brought by the voting machine companies. (Fox News paid out almost $800 million just last year.) They try to bankrupt and silence conservative journalists by dragging them through court proceedings for years.

Independent and fearless journalists need your support like never before.

I need your support like never before.

If we are going to survive the current regime then we must stand together.

I’ve got your back. Do you have mine?

Get 24% off for 1 year