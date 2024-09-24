The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The defamation trial launched by voting machine company Smartmatic against media outlet Newsmax is scheduled to begin in a Delaware court on September 30th.

There’s been some pre-trial hearings — and the latest one contains several important points.

The most important and absurd point is that Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis will not allow Newsmax to bring up the little detail that Smartmatic executives were indicted for felony fraud last month!

From the AP story:

In a ruling favoring Smartmatic, Davis also said earlier this month that he would limit evidence by Newsmax regarding a federal criminal investigation that led to indictments last month against three current and former Smartmatic executives, including the company’s Venezuelan-born co-founder, Roger Piñate. The charges involve an alleged scheme to pay more than $1 million in bribes to put Smartmatic voting machines in the Philippines. Newsmax argued that the investigation and indictment should be presented to jurors as alternative reasons for any purported reputational harm or economic loss that Smartmatic blames on Newsmax.

How can you defame a company whose executives were just indicted for felony fraud? This is not a problem that Judge Davis can answer — and so the solution is to rule that the subject cannot be discussed at trial!