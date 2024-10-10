It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

On September 25th, and the 26th, and the 27th, I broke a number of big stories about the Trump campaign that garnered lots of traffic on Twitter/X.

During that time, I was also pointing out that a lot of CIA/DHS/NSA spooks were popping up in the comments section of my feed whenever the subject of election fraud was discussed.

Even the Chief Security Advisor for Sentinel One appeared from a thick cloud of fire and brimstone to opine in my comments on the Pentagon’s control of America’s election systems. (If you’ve never heard of Sentinel One, then you should check it out: it’s the place that finally hired the CISA director who was fired by President Trump, Chris Krebs.)

To summarize the situation: I was showing proof on Twitter/X that the Pentagon controls America’s election systems, and the people who work for the Pentagon in that specific area were commenting publicly to my posts.

These posts created a lot of attention — and the attention was not good for the Biden regime’s “censorship industrial complex.”

Specifically, my social media posts garnered 1,369,939 impressions on September 25th.

On September 26th, my tweets got 3,649,704 impressions.

On September 27th, they got 5,629,645 impressions.

Trust me: there’s a reason I’m pointing out these numbers.

Here’s a 28-day chart to show you what a monster spike of impressions happens to look like on my Twitter/X dashboard.