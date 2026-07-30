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We are now a decade into the Donald Trump Era, and there are still plenty of clueless souls — most of them hooked on the steady coma drip of the Fox News feed — who like to claim that John Solomon is a “legendary reporter” and that’s strictly true in the negative sense: he’s the boomer generation’s central mouthpiece for false stories about America’s intelligence agencies that never come true.

In fact, the three most untrustworthy words in the English language are: “John Solomon says…”

And that’s because Solomon has made a great number of public predictions in the past decade — and none of them were accurate.

And that’s impressive — again, in the negative sense.

He’s literally batting 0 for 8 — or 9 or 10 — at this point if you’re counting.

So, without further ado, allow me to list the most serious charges in my indictment.

The Tick-Tock Indictment Hoax (2019)

Let’s begin with Solomon’s biggest blunder. In 2019-2020, Solomon made frequent guest appearances on Sean Hannity’s Fox show to assure the American public that “indictments were coming” in the FBI’s Russia Hoax. He did this almost every night for two years.

That was a lie. No indictments were coming.

Solomon kept telling us that he had sources at the FBI — which means those sources burned him.

Solomon never apologized or explained himself.

The entire episode earned him a bunch of insulting titles like: Captain Tick-Tock.

In fairness, I warned everybody in September 2020 (see picture below) that John Solomon appeared to be “the King of the Limited Hangout” for every fake FBI/CIA influence operation against the American public.

After all, journalists report the facts — they don’t make future predictions about what’s about to happen inside the government. And they certainly don’t get it wrong all the time, like John Solomon — and pay no professional penalty.

It was too early. Almost nobody listened.