The Center for Internet Security (CIS) is an infamous cog in America’s corrupt election system. It was also at the very center of the illegal Biden regime’s censorship efforts against American citizens. CIS was the bogus “nonprofit” that the Biden regime used to channel reports of “misinformation” and “disinformation” from its government officials to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

In fact, CIS received $70 million dollars in grants from the Department of Homeland Security’s sub-department CISA — which is actually much more infamous.

CIS was also the proxy arm of the Biden regime that made sure America’s election system was being “monitored” for CISA.

How did CIS accomplish that task? By using so-called “Albert sensors” to basically wire-tap (and remotely control) the election systems of America’s individual states.

All of these crimes are documented in the report by the Congressional Committee on the Weaponization of Government — and that report is more than 17,000 pages long. There are also transcripts from 99 closed-door interviews and depositions in those pages — including FBI officials — which happened over the course of two years.

According to the committee report: CIS operates the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), which is funded alongside the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) to the tune of $27 million for FY 2024 for the two ISACs. The EI-ISAC is an information-sharing channel used by state and local election officials to report alleged “mis- and disinformation” to social media platforms. During the 2018 midterm election cycle, all fifty states were participating in the EI-ISAC. Moreover, according to witness testimony to the Committee and Select Subcommittee, EI-ISAC employees are considered CIS employees.

Did you get that?

CISA basically created and funded CIS.

CIS then created and funded EI-ISAC and MS-ISAC.

They even shared offices.

This is exactly how the federal government usurped the Constitution and took control of state elections via remote access.

That’s right: all election records go through the Center for Internet Security — which means those election records are centralized.

That would explain why all the guys running CIS are top-tier spooks.

So what’s the good news?

The new Trump Administration’s leadership at DHS has just notified CIS that funding for some of its programs will be defunded.

Why not axe all of the funding and all of the programs of CIS and its proxy arms?

Rest assured: I will ask my sources at DHS to explain the partial defunding soon enough.

